By Sulayman Bah

Gaffer Tapha Manneh has had the brakes applied on his one-year run without tasting defeat in Liberia’s Premier League over the weekend.

The 53-year-old erstwhile Gamtel gaffer scooped the Liberian double –domestic title FA Cup –securing Monrovia-based LISCR Football Club the trophies.

Dubbed Kebbama back home in Lamin village, Tapha was voted coach of the year and received the gong before start of this new season.

A 2-0 win on Sunday condemned Manneh to his first loss.

Intriguingly, Liscr’s former player Fred Brooks hammered the final nail to the coffin, climbing off the bench and smacking in a shot that took a deflection on the net-minder.

The Gambian’s records have had head turning across the sub-region.

A 26-game run without encountering a defeat in the league remains a feat unmatched so far.