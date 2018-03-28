0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

The Vice President of the Gambia, Aja Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang, said businesses in the country need strategic transformation in order to improve the sector. Madam Tambajang made this remark when she presided over the launching of the 12th International Trade Fair-Gambia at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Tuesday, March 27th 2018.

The annual Trade Fair is organized by the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

VP Tambajang said Government recognizes the centrality of economic transformation and private sector development, in achieving its national development goals.

“Gambian businesses through the medium size enterprises, require strategic transformation processes to support our current efforts, to improve the business environment, attract support and empower businesses to invest in the productive sectors of our economy, invest and adapt the required technologies to improve the productivity and competitiveness of our businesses,” she said.

The VP said Government is on track in the implementation of supporting the private sector development of the country.

“The Gambia is on the right track. The Gambia is moving. I am saying this because our sub-region, continent and the world as well as technology, are all changing and changing very fast. We cannot afford to be left behind,” she said.

Dr. Isatou Touray, the Minister of Trade said GCCI has been an outstanding partner of Government and the business environment.

“The Trade Fair continues to provide an excellent platform for Gambian businesses to showcase their products and also network with those that have better understanding of the global distribution channels. It also provides opportunity for producers to gauge themselves in terms of quality products in the industry,” she said.

She said the importance of a vibrant private sector as a principal source of economic growth and employment cannot be over stated. “The private sector is widely acknowledged to be an essential component in alleviating poverty, as a means of providing more and different economic opportunities in any given society,” she said.

Dr. Touray said calls from the business environment has tasked Government in providing a conducive environment to restore confidence.

“Be rest assured that inclusive growth and economic transformation are top priorities of this new dispensation,” she assured.

The president of GCCI Muhammed Jagana, said the beginning of the new economic democracy, will help create equitable inclusion in all sectors of the country’s economy.

He said the theme is ‘Economic Transformation for Gambian Business Empowerment.

“We hope that this new democratic Gambia, will create new democratic opportunities for the businesses to prosper,” he said.