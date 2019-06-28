By Mamudou Sambou

Gambian-born pugilist Assan Hansen is red hot and a sought-after sensation in the ring in Germany.

He has got head spinning and is on the lips of pundits as he remains unbeaten in Berlin.

Born in the Smiling Coast but raised by German parent Martin Schmidt, Hansen’s stock is on the rise in the German amateur Bundesliga Two, equivalent of a second tier.

He was on cloud nine after sending Hungary’s champion Roland Galos packing in what was his 41st fight before adding another win to his tally of many triumphs recently.

Dubbed the Black Panther, Assan has been sending chills down the spine of his opponents

Victory over Andreas Jager was a brilliant statement of intent for the sensation from West Africa as he tussles his way towards the professional league.