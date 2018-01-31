0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Muhamed Sumareh has inked the dotted lines to an extended contract with Malaysian Super League outfit Pahang FA, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The Fajara-born initially transferred to the side January last year from Perlis FA but impressed enough to be pinned down to improved terms.

Pahang are looking to complete their quota of foreign-based players with the 23-year-old Gambian their first priority to be signed.

Sumareh starred twenty-times for Pahang all of them from the starting line-up netting on six occasions, missing out only a single game as they finished vice champions of the 12-team Malaysian Super League.

A former trialist of Spanish side Real Mallorca, the attacking midfielder first switched to Terengganu before leaving for Polis DRM FA then Perlis.

He was one-time being considered for naturalisation by the Malaysian Football Association