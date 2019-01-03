0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Malaysia-naturalised Gambian-born Muhamed Sumareh says his recent 4-game suspension is news to him.

The Fajara-born, once willing to play for Gambia prior to switching allegiance to the Southeast Asian nation, is to serve a four-match ban following an incident during their fixture against Vietnam’s national team.

The 24-year-old is believed to have launched a foul-mouthed rant on the arbiter during stoppage time and was consequently shown red.

The trajectory comes days after the wing-midfielder was sent a Christmas greeting by Brazilian legends Neymar Jr and Kaka along with his teammate Patrick Cruz.

‘I’m curious to know about it (the four match suspension). If I’m suspended, I should be the first person to know. I’ve not heard anything from FAM yet.

‘Yes, I did argue with the match referee (Alireza Faghani) after the game because of the statements he uttered. I questioned him about his decision to award the goal to Vietnam even though it was offside.

‘It was a heated situation and the referee actually replied that everyone makes mistakes and it happens in England. That reply, riled me up.

‘I uttered some unsavoury words and as a professional, I should not have done that. I don’t mind sending an apology letter to him,’ he said, speaking for the first time over the issue.

The Malaysian FA confirmed the punishment meted out on their player with an appeal seeking the ruling be overturned expected to follow.

Sumareh plays in the Malaysian Super League for Pahang FA and is capped ten times there, scoring two goals.