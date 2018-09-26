1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Bakau-born Kekuta Manneh has been named as the world’s 9th fastest footballer.

Playing for Swiss Super League side St Gallen, the 23-year-old gets the rating, according to a compilation by GiveMeSport, after displaying blistering pace during his time at the Major League Soccer with Whitecaps Vancouver and Columbus Crew.

Despite playing only a game since his transfer to St Gallen from a Mexican side, Kekuta is only bettered by the likes of Adama Traore Diarra, Kylian Mbappe, Gareth Bale at third, Douglas Costa fourth, Leroy Sane, Damm Jurgen sixth, Aubameyang seventh and Kingsley Coman eight.

Capable of fielding in either wing, this is Kekuta’s biggest achievement –getting mention along with the caliber of Messi, former World Player of the year including Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.