By Abdoulie Fatty

Boga was over the weekend subjected to his first defeat in the Gambian arena after Yaya Jammeh of police force sought redemption on him.

Jammeh lost to Hoyantan in a rematch months ago and has been seeking revival since. However, the bout with Boga –the arena’s newest heavyweight – granted him that equilibrium, a chance he made count at the Serrekunda West Mini-stadium before hundreds supporters.

The two grappled at start of whistle as Boga attempted without success to lift his adversary. Jammeh disentangle himself to send him to the ground as Boga held his head in sheer disbelief amid uproar.