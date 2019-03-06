0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

The duel between Yaya Jammeh of Club Police Force and Manduwar is a meeting already promising to be a scintillating affair.

The contract binding the duo was finalised at the Gambia Wrestling Association’s headquarters.

Manduwar of Club Jeff Jel is eyeing putting his defeat to Leket Bu Barra behind him and hopes to overcome an in-form Yaya Jammeh.

Jammeh goes into the fixture, billed for March 24th and staged by Alla Promotions, on the back of a thrilling win over Boga of Serrekunda Mboloh and Mboran.

Pundits are tipping Yaya Jammeh to come out of the clash unscathed giving he boasts of a bulgier physique than his adversary, who many say is punching above his weight.