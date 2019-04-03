0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Kaolack-based Double Tyson has been given a third test in the Gambian arena after agreeing to tussle with Pape Mbaye.

Being mooted as an-all intriguing affair, Double Tyson, sibling to Koloi-based wrestler Action, takes on Pape Mbaye the finalist in recently held Baol Production tournament.

It will be the third outing of Double Tyson, who battered African Noir in his first clash in Gambian soil and Sai Sai in the second.

Slated for the Independence Stadium, the tie billed for April 7th will feature a host of other duels such as the grand combat between Issindoleh and Del Tew.

Double Tyson is fast nearing a shot at the Gambian title but appears to be avoided by most A-list stars.