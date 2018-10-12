0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

The 23-year-old was overlooked in Tom Saintfiet’s first match in charge as Scorpions manager.

His snub at the time coincided with times he was due to sort out his future amid a flurry of interest from foreign clubs after his 21-goal exploit won Skenderbeu Korce the Albanian Super League title.

He will be competing the likes of Assan Ceesay, a former teammate at local club Gamtel FC, Lamin Jallow and Musa Barrow for a starting role.

He goes into today’s fixture with ambition of proving his worth to Tom and the tie against Togo couldn’t be a better occasion for that.

Sowe once partnered Assan in the exhibition encounter in Rabat against Morocco were the latter netted twice.