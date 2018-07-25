0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gaffer Abdoulie Bojang has trimmed his ongoing selection of U-17 stars to just thirty players as he gears up for the regional qualifiers in Senegal.

Names of the player have not been revealed yet but they’re tuning up to participate in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) U-17 qualifiers which will also see them undergo a mandatory bone-testing.

The Magnetic Resonance Test (MRI) is part of Caf’s strict procedure aimed at riding the African game of its history of age-cheating.

Gambia first had the procedure of bone marrow testing on its players in the 2009 in the African Youth Championship finals in Algeria which the scorpions won having seen off the hosts.

And to partake in next year’s Total U-17 finals to be staged in Tanzania, The Baby Scorpions will have the MRI done on them before commencement of the regional qualifiers –first of its kind – billed for Senegal.

Dakar hosts the WAFU zone A qualifiers from 9th-18th September 2018, featuring also Cape Verde, the two Guineas, Liberia, Mauritania, Senegal and Sierra Leone.