A statement from the Office of the President has confirmed that The Gambia will host the next Organization of Islamic Cooperation (O.I.C.) summit in 2022, in Banjul.

According to the release, the 15th Session of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the OIC, has declared that the 2022 Summit of the organization will be held in the Republic of The Gambia.

This is said to be stated in the communique, following the Makkah Summit; that the Muslim leaders said the conference decided to convene its 15th Session in the Republic of The Gambia in 2022, at a date to be determined in coordination with the OIC General Secretariat.

It further called upon the OIC Member States and relevant organs to cooperate with the General Secretariat and support the host country and make efforts for the success of the Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul.

The Government of The Gambia last month announced that it was deferring the hosting of the 2019 Summit to give itself more time to successfully host the worlds biggest gathering of leaders. The decision which paved the way for Saudi Arabia, the host country of the OIC headquarters to welcome the Muslim leaders this year, will give The Gambia enough room to implement related projects.

The Government has earlier disclosed that the infrastructural projects related to the preparation of the Summit, will continue in full swing. This includes the completion of the OIC Conference centre, construction of roads and hotel infrastructure among other things.