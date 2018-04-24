0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Campaign to hit the ground running begins for Gambia tomorrow with Guinea Conakry being their first adversary.

The Scorpions will be targeting kicking off the tournament with a first win against the Syli Nationales having had a lengthy preparation back home in Gambia.

The Scorpions left the country’s shores Monday for Liberia’s administrative capital Monrovia where the eight-team championship is being hosted.

The side is being bolstered by the presence of on-form striker Basiru Mbye whose goal-scoring spree of twenty-six (26) for Belgian premier league club KSC Lokeren’s reserves is forcing scouts to sit up and take notice. A mammoth centre-forward clinical in front of goal, the 18-year-old –likened Michu Batshuayi –has been talking to Foroyaa Sport of the team’s plans to scoop the main staked prize including his intentions to clutch the best scorer’s award.

‘‘I’m very excited, because it will be my first time playing a tournament with the national team and I’m looking forward to it. Our goal is to win the tournament itself. We have a team that could do that and I want at least an individual prize,’ Basiru tells Foroyaa Sport on Sunday.

To be staged at the Samuel K. Doe Stadium, Gambia’s group also comprise Mali and Senegal all being heavyweights.