By Sulayman Bah

Swiss giants FC Zurich won’t be counting on the services of wunderkind and Gambia international Assan Ceesay.

The trajectory comes on the heel of an examination conducted by the club’s doctors.

The side refused to commit into mentioning how long the spaghetti-legged front-man will stay out on the peripheries but said he will be side lined for several weeks.

Assan got injured in Gambia’ rare 3-1 win over Benin last weekend.

The 23-year-old cut a frustrated figure slamming his boot on the surface after he was replaced by Musa Barrow.