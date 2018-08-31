0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia partnering Senegal to host the Africa Cup of Nations is an appealing project but the country’s football boss Lamin Kabba Bajo said he’s aware of no such plans.

Foroyaa Sport understands Senegalese football head Augustin Senghor is mulling the project and plans are underway to propose the idea to the Gambia Football Federation.

Senghore, a spokesperson of the Senegalese Football Federation, says is also intent on arranging a Senegambian Super Cup that will feature domestic league champions of both countries.

Confederation of African Football (CAF), in a break away from tradition, is now receptive to neighbouring countries coming together to host any of its major football events.

However, these plans taking place will require the backing of the Gambian FA. Reached over the issue Lamin Kabba Bajo, who recently won a renewed mandate to serve for four more years, said he unaware of Senghore’s ideas.

‘We have received no such reports yet,’ Bajo told Foroyaa Sport yesterday evening.