0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Football House are on the lookout for a new coach after Sang Ndong’s two-year tenure on the Scorpions managerial helm ended.

The Gambia Football Federation opted against handing Sang improved terms instead shifting him to the role of a technical director.

The move leaves the coaching seat vacant as the FF hunt for a replacement.

Gambia have changed five managers in seven years since the exit of Paul Put in 2011. And during these moments, the senior team have been unable to qualify finishing in acrimonious fashion in the all the qualifiers they’ve been involved in.

The team drew the Central African Republic one-all in their previous exhibition outing.