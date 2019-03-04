0 SHARES Share Tweet

The formal launch of the Gambia Renewable Energy Programme to generate 20MW of solar energy, provide 430 km of new transmission lines and the electrification of 1,100 Schools and health centres across the country, will be held today Monday, 4th March 2019, at the Ebujan Theatre in Kanifing.

Vice President Ousainou Darboe, representatives of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), European Union Ambassador Attila Lajos and Maria Shaw-Barragan, European Investment Bank Director for lending operations outside Europe, are some of the dignitaries to attend the launching ceremony. The European Investment Bank will outline details of the new EIB, EU and World Bank supported investment that will significantly increase access to clean energy in the Gambia.

This represents the first European Investment Bank engagement in Gambia since 1991. The European Investment Bank is the world’s largest international public bank, owned directly by the 28 European Union member states, and one of the world’s largest financiers for renewable energy investment.

In 2018, the European Investment Bank Group agreed to a record EUR 3.3 billion of new support for private sector, clean energy, transport and water investment, across Africa. The Media has also been welcome to join a site visit with the delegation to NAWEC’s project sites in Brikama.