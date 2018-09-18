0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian quartet Ali Sowe, Sulayman Marreh, Lamin Jallow and Bubacarr Sanneh have all debuted for their clubs in their respectively European countries.

21-goal Ali Sowe climbed off the substitutes’ bench in his new Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia’s 3-1 win over Chernomore Varna.

The ex-Serrekunda United mask-man joined the fray with ten minutes left of regular time after all three goals had been netted by his outfit.

It was Sowe’s first game having sealing a 12-month loan deal from his parent club Chievo Verona of the Italian Serie A.

Elsewhere, Sulayman Marreh also made his cameo for AS Eupen teeing off from the line up to the finish line as Claude Makalele’s side drew goalless with Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian First Division A.

Under the former Chelsea midfield kingpin, the Gambian will hope to learn operating in a defensive midfield role his manager marshalled with relative ease for decades during a stellar career.

Marreh is there on loan from English Premier League side Watford FC.

Also in the same division, Bubacarr Sanneh has been turning out for ex-league champions Anderlecht, making his first full game start in the defeat to Genk.

Wrapping up, Lamin Jallow was the most remarkable of the Gambian debutants.

Fresh from assisting in the Scorpions’ goal against Algeria, the 23-year-old came in for some rave reviews, assisting two of the three goals his new side Salernitana scored against Padova.