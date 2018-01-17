2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

It’s a new lease of life for Noah Sonko-Sundberg who’s being chased by the GFF to commit to the Scorpions after quitting AIK Solna, one of the biggest sides in Sweden.

Sonko returned to Solna at elapse of his loan deal with GIF Sundsvall. The 21-year-old was shipped out to Sundsvall to get more playing minutes after finding that hard to come by at his parent club.

Noah had returned to join AIK in the hope he will be considered for first-team selections, but to his dismay, was deemed surplus to requirements by the coach.

Sundsvall had opted to lure him into signing with them either permanently or on loan basis but their plans were scuppered by fellow premier league side Ostersunds FK who offered the Swedish-born Gambian a lucrative contract.

A sturdy centre-back, Sonko inked the dotted line on a three-year deal expiring December 2021.

Sonko’s decision to call it quits with Solna, it believed, will free the youngster of the wary of having to impress a coach from a distance.

Internationally, Noah is being thrown overtures at by the Gambia Football Federation, Foroyaa Sport understands, in a bid to get him playing for the senior Scorpions.