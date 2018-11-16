0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ndey Sowe

The Gambia Prison Services (GPS) on Wednesday November 14th 2018, graduated prison inmates in electrical installation, plumbing, tailoring, and information technology.

In his opening remarks, the Director General of Prisons Ansumana Manneh, said it is another mile stone in the history of Gambia Prisons to witness another graduation of 43 inmates in various disciplines. Manneh said this could not have been possible without the assistance of institutions and partners in this reformation process, to help inmates become assets in their community, after their release. Manneh said the new era of dispensation assures respect for use of the minimum rules of international correction practices; that correction centers are meant to be transform the wrongs committed by individuals either on purpose or circumstance. He applauded Insight Training Center (ITC) for their time and resources in imparting knowledge of various disciplines and skills on the inmates, and thank the MRC Holland Foundation for providing the enabling environment to facilitate the training process, with well-furnished classes. He urged the graduates to make the best use of the knowledge gained from the course, as they will be an asset to their families, the community, and the state.

Mr. Ceesay, the Principal of the center in his statement said ITC beliefs in competency, before one is certificated. He applauded the graduates for successfully completing their training and urged them to make the best use of the skills learnt.

He thank GPS and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Dakar, for supporting the skills training of inmates, in order to change the negative images of the country’s Prison Services from a punishment to a correction center, and creating job opportunities for the youth. Amie Njie, senior officer from the Ministry of Higher Education, said the training for inmates is a worthy initiative and thanked ITC for their collaboration with the GPS; that the provision of skills acquisition in Gambia’s prisons is a noble endeavour in ensuring that capacity is enhanced to enable in-mates live better lives after serving their jail terms. She revealed that the Ministry of Higher Education, Research Science and Technology in its drive to enhance the human resource of the country, has developed policies meant to guide the process of capacity development. She applauded the Netherlands Embassy in Dakar and MRC Holland foundation and her Ministry for their generosity, and urged them to continue to foster the good working relationship with ITC.

Other speakers included a representative of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Theo Peters and the Minister of the Interior. The vote of thanks was given by Terrick Bright.