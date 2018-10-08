1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gaffer Tom Saintfiet has a herculean task of qualifying the Scorpions for the first time to the Africa Cup of Nations which defending champions Cameroon are due to host next year.

The Belgian’s first assignment was not quite convincing giving his overly defensive approach and caution towards starting out badly and losing points before home fans.

However, having seen first-hand of the quality at his disposal despite a poor preparation prior to start of the qualifiers, Tom is ardent on going a step up as he plans to shut down Emmanuel Adebayor and co – a side he coached and qualified for the Afcon two years ago.

Ensuring execution of his plans, primary of which involves ending a 35-year winless away streak, the erstwhile Namibian gaffer has summoned four strikers two of whom will be playing for the gaffer for the first time.

Ali Sowe, golden boot winner in Albanian, is one of those, and is expected to bolster the front line which suggests a partnership with Assan Ceesay and Musa Barrow in a formation of dangerous triumvirates.

Gambia’s attack has never looked this threatening, but question marks linger over whether they can rise to the billing in Lome against a strong Sparrow Hawks oufit.