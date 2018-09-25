0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Gambia will play double legged match against Togo in October 2018.

The Scorpions will take on the Sparrow Hawks on Saturday 16 October at the Independence Stadium in the return leg while the first leg will earlier be away to Togo in Lome on 12 October.

According to reports, the GFF Events Management Committee is heading on its planning stages ahead of Gambia’s next Afcon Qualifier match at home to Togo.

The Committee at its meeting held recently as part of their ongoing logistical arrangements for next Month’s much anticipated match, has concluded and finalized that ticket prices for the said game are as follows: VIP D1000, Covered Pavilions D200 and Uncovered D100.

The Gambia is sitting 3rd place in the group were the Desert Foxes of Algeria are leading with 4 points, Benin with 3 points, Gambia with 1 point and Togo with no point. The Scorpions lost their 1st match against Benin away but secured a draw against Algeria.

Tom Saintfiet, the head coach of the Gambia national team said Gambia shouldn’t fear any top team in Africa anymore, in a post-match press conference after Gambia’s 1 all draw with the Desert Foxes of Algeria.