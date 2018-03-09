0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Kenya’s plans to play an international test game with the Scorpions have hit the buffers after Gambia Football Federation (GFF) turned down Kenya’s FA request.

The Kenyan Football Federation (KFF) weeks ago wrote to their Gambian counterparts seeking an international exhibition game ahead of their qualifier game against Ghana.

But that proposed match wouldn’t see light of day at least this month of March after GFF picked to engage the Central African Republic instead – a game slated for the Independence Stadium.

The Scorpions’ encounter with the Wild Beasts of CAR is scheduled for 23rd March in what would be Raoul Savoy’s first return to The Gambia after quitting as coach in 2016.

A return friendly, the first meeting between the two sides ended 2-1 in Gambia’s favour with goals from UK-based star Modou Barrow and Mustapha Carayol doing the damage.

Under the guidance of technical director-cum coach Sang Ndong, Gambia lost its opener away to Benin 1-0 and face Algeria next later this year.

List of invited scorpions haven’t been made public yet.