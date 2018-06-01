0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia’s U23s will be out to prove doubters wrong when they go up against Morocco today in what’s a rematch following a goalless affair in the first –leg on Tuesday.

The Atlas Lions gave the hosts’ coach Omar Sise some pondering to do even after the inclusion of Atalanta striker Musa Barrow failed to break the deadlock.

Gaffer Sise maintained a good chunk of his former U-20s side with Pa Omar Babou, Omar Jobe and Musa leading the attack of a team skippered by Real de Banjul’s centre-back Mbye Faye.

Tuesday friendly allows Sise chance to assess his players input as he prepares for the Olympic qualifiers.

Today’s showdown completes what has been a double-legged exhibition affair and determines who emerges supreme in this rematch.