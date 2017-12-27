By Kebba Jeffang

The Gambia’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice has hiled the United States Government for Gambia’s re-admission to Millennium Challenge Corporation, following an 11 year suspension amid excessive human rights abuses condoned by the former regime of Yahya Jammeh. “We would like to take this opportunity to express appreciation to the US Millennium Challenge Corporation for recently selecting The Gambia on 19thDecember 2017, for a Threshold Program,” Aboubacarr Tambadou told journalists at a press conference on Friday. He said the re-admission of The Gambia’s eligibility for assistance under the MCC Program is recognition of the commitment of Government to rectify each condition for which eligibility for assistance was suspended. “We are encouraged by this endorsement of our efforts and we will continue to draw strength from this encouragement for the fulfilment of the democratic aspirations of our people,” Tambadou said.

The transgressions that led to suspension included restrictions on political rights, civil liberties, press freedom and anti-corruption.