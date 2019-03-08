0 SHARES Share Tweet

With MUHAMMED S. BAH

Welcome to another Edition of Arts and Culture, the Column that seeks to promote Arts, Music and Culture in the Gambia. In this edition, we will feature the ECOWAS Festival and the new album of the SLA Choir group.

First and foremost, we begin with the Gambia’s preparation to host the 3rd edition of Ecofest, the arts and cultural festival of Ecowas nations, on the 5th of April 2019, at the Independence stadium.

Ecofest aims to promote regional integration through music, arts and culture of 8 West African countries.

Ecofest is the biggest music and art platform for artists from West Africa to showcase their countries’ arts and their own talents. Ecofest was held in Sierra Leone last year at the country’s Independence stadium and attracted over 60,000 crowds. Artistes such as Kuami Eugene of Ghana, Patoranking of Nigerian, Fafadi of Senegal, Mayorkun of Nigeria, and Double T of Gambia performed at Ecofest in Sierra Leone.

Double T and one of the brains behind the hosting of Ecofest in the Gambia, said the festival is meant to explore international talent, expose new ones and build the unity of artists in West Africa; that it is going to help develop Gambian artist.

“We believe that Ecofest is a dream come true in the entertainment industry,” he said.