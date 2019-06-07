By Sulayman Bah

Gambia will be out in active football up against Guinea Conkary in a test match today.

Syli Nationale, under gaffer Paul Put, are slated to compete in this month’s Africa Cup of Nations and are taking on Gambia to put the finer details to a preparation programme that began during the qualifiers.

The Scorpions’ camp have been hit massively by withdrawals with up to sixteen players opting out for various reasons excluding the trio of Modou Barrow, Hamza Barry and Bubacarr Trawally who snubbed the call to national duty, if the version of Gambia’s football federation is to be relied on.

Today’s test game will avail gaffer Tom Saintfiet chance to see the abilities of a litany of newcomers incorporated into the squad including Sheriff Sinyan, Dadi Dodou Gaye, Jibril Bojang and Sulayman Bojang who are all based in Norway.

Today’s fixture will be the first of a two-legged friendly affair with the second-leg taking place on June 12th in Morocco.