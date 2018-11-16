0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia face joint-table topping Benin in a return-leg fixture tomorrow at the Independence Stadium.

The Scorpions are shoved in a do or die scenario and must win the remaining two games of their qualifiers beginning with Benin to stand a chance of qualifying.

Algeria will be lying in waiting up next who are joint top also on seven points.

To see Gambia make the unlikely-looking climb to secure eight points must begin with spoiling the party for the visiting Beninese.

As matter stand, Tom Saintfiet risks shooting well below his TOR (Term of Reference) which centres on earning the Scorpions a berth in the events in Cameroon billed for next year.

To ensure that his goes all out attacking, the Belgian had recruited the services of a Sweden second tier player in Bubacarr Jobe who has plundered a combined 16 goals in 28 games this season in an attacking front comprising Ali Sowe, regular-pick Assan Ceesay, Musa Barrow and Lamin Jallow.