By Yankuba Jallow

The female national team of the Gambia will face the Super Falcons of Nigeria today for the second leg of AWCON 2018 qualifiers.

The Gambia suffered a 1-0 defeat in Banjul on Wednesday 6th June 2018 against the defending champions- Nigeria through Okoronkwo Amarachi at 18th minute in the first half.

The Scorpions landed in Nigeria on Friday the 8th June 2018, and the match will be played today at 3pm Gambian time. Fatou Bom Sowe of the Gambia promises to secure victory today.