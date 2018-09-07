0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Gambia’s national team will face Algeria tomorrow in Afcon 2019 qualifiers.

The scorpions will face “Les Fennecs” (“The Desert Foxes”) in a match that is slated to be held at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The scorpions lost their first match against Benin (1-0) whilst the Desert Foxes have won their first match against Togo on the same score line. Coach Tom Saintfiet’s will be hoping for a victory in order to install hope in the fans of qualifying for the 2019’s African Cup of Nations that will be hosted by Cameroon.

The Gambia will play the group leaders in the absence of team captain, Omar Colley who plays Sampdoria, Modou Barrow playing for Leeds United and Hamza Barry who plays Croatian premier league’s Hajduk Split.

According to reports, the trio’s missing of the match is believed to be either family or club matters.

The Sampdoria defender has released a statement, saying he was forced to excuse himself from national duty to help nurse his wife. She is facing health complications after recently giving birth.

“As you all know, being captain of the Scorpions, I’m always motivated to come and play for my country and give my all,” said Colley in a statement.

“But, unfortunately, I couldn’t this time around because of family reasons. My wife gave birth but had complications and is still currently under doctor’s care and of course, moments like this I should be with her.”

Colley said he has communicated his position with coach Tom Saintfiet.

“I have spoken to the coaching staff about my reasons and they understand but I just felt it’s time for me to explain things for all to understand.

“I want to place on record my support and best wishes to the coaching staff, my Scorpions teammates and the entire country in particular, all the best of luck on Saturday and I pray we get the desired result as a nation.”