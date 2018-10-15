2 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad wishes to inform that the Republic of The Gambia on

Tuesday 9th October 2018 established diplomatic relations with Armenia.

The relations were established during a meeting between Honourable Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad and H.E Mr Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on the sidelines of the 35th Ministerial conference of Francophonie.

The two Ministers of Foreign Affairs expressed confidence that the new relations will foster bilateral and multilateral cooperation.