By Sulayman Bah

After a 24-month battle with injury Sheriff Sinyan is now readying up for Norwegian top tier outfit Lillestrøm.

Now 22, the defensive midfielder play a futsal

tournament during the post-season break in his home town in Norway without getting Lillestrøm’s permission.

The issue left the club red-faced after it came to light that the Norwegian-born Gambian sustained a serious knee injury from the indoor game he played.

It occurred at a time that coach Arne Erlandsen was ardent on making the 20-year-old a big part of his plans.

Though angry, Lillestrøm blamed the incident down to youthful exuberance and even extended his contract until 2020.

And raring to get involved this campaign, he said: ‘It was a special situation. I was very sorry for the way it happened (the injury). It was very embarrassing. I had to go to the coach and the board and say that I had injured myself but I never thought it would be so bad. I thought it would take a couple of weeks or month.’

He continued: ‘They could have said they did not want anything to do with me anymore. But they took me under their wings. I would like to appreciate this for the rest of my life.’

The versatile midfielder-cum defender – who broke into the Lillestrøm’s first team in 2016- was a major influence in the club surviving the drop, fielding in as a centre-back in the last six games.

Though born in Oslo, Sinyan is keen to play for Gambia Foroyaa Sport understands despite initial interest from Norway to include him in the Scandinavian country’s U21 national team.