By Sulayman Bah

In-demand striker Macoumba Kandji is leaving his options open as he contemplates where next to play at end of this ongoing season.

The Gambian has netted 16 goals, five shy of catching up the current Finnish Premier League top scorer Klauss from Brazil,

His current short-term deal with Honka Espoo whom he single-handedly dragged to joint-third place in the standings, runs down December 31st.

His exploits, a career high, suggest of a possible reunion with Champions-in the-making HJK next term.

His current employers Honka are also ardent on extending his contract but talks over a renewal have not started.

Chances of a contract extension will hinge on pay rise but Kandji is in no hurry to seal his future.

‘Honka is one of the options for next season but I do not know where to play. There was a good taste of this season, even though the medal and the Europa League Champions League places were left out,’ he said, in the aftermath of the 3-1 win over VPS in which compatriot and teammate Demba Savage was one of the scorers.