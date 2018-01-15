0 SHARES Share Tweet

PRESS RELEASE FROM FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia vehemently denounces the remarks made by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, describing African nations as “shithole countries” at a meeting with lawmakers in the White House on Thursday 11 January 2018.

The Government of the Republic of The Gambia is appalled by the remarks and finds it inconceivable that a President of a country regarded by many as one of the most tolerant and democratic countries in the world would utter such racial remarks. Such disparaging remark compromises the core values of tolerance and democracy in America.

The Government of The Gambia, therefore, calls on President Trump to withdraw his remarks and give a fitting apology to the African continent and Haiti.