46 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Scorpions’ right-back Dawda Ngum has inked the dotted lines with a club in Denmark, Foroyaa Sport can reveal

A regular for Gambia while Sang Ndong was coach, the 27-year-old leaves third tier Swedish club Rosengard for Broshonj BK.

His move sees him reunite with national team mate Simon Richter who also transferred to the side last week.

Broshonj are an outfit in the Danish third tier walking up to secure promotion to the second division.

Dawda spent his entire career in Sweden before his latest move.