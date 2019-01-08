1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

The Gambian Foreign Affairs Ministry has in a statement stated that the Foreign Ministers of the Gambia and China had engaged in a review of the current Chinese funded projects and programmes in the country.

Chinese State Counsellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi was in Banjul recently as part strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. He also held talks with President Adama Barrow on Saturday.

“Minister WANG’s visit to The Gambia aimed to assess the current status of the bilateral relations between the two countries and also to explore new areas of cooperation as a follow up to the pledge made by His Excellency Xi Jingping, President of the People’s Republic of China at the Summit to provide technical assistance and build capacity for manufacturing and trade in Africa as the backbone of the development cooperation between China and the African continent under eight initiatives known as the ‘Belt and Road Initiative,” it stated.

“The two Sides also held talks relevant to other areas of cooperation both at the bilateral and multilateral levels,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, it quoted President Barrow thanking President Xi through Minister WANG for China’s financial support and technical assistance it continues to grant to The Gambia – reiterating the Gambia’s recognition for one China policy.

On the other hand, Minister WANG expressed happiness in visiting The Gambia and expressing satisfaction in which Gambia implements projects and programmes under the cooperation.