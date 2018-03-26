0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

The senior national team of the Gambia- the scorpions were on Friday held to a one all draw against the Central African Senior team in match held at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Scorpions were the first to score in the early part of the first half through a penalty by Assan Ceesay-11 whose penalty was saved by the goalkeeper- Geoffery Lambet and he further tap in the ball to complete the action.

The Wild Beasts of the Central African Republic continued their fight and secured a goal through Foxi Kethevdama-10 whose goal came through a scramble.

The Scorpions despite their total domination in both halves could not penetrate the visitors’ backline. The officials from the visitors were sent off for their furious action towards the match officials.