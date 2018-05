0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Goal from Red-hot striker Adama Jammeh and Ebrima Colley yesterday gave the Young Scorpions a first-leg advantage in Banjul.

Adama first unlocked the Squirrels’ defence before Colley added a second from a free-kick outside the box.

Benin responded to pull a goal back going into the break with little to report about in the second-half.

Gambia now travels for the second-leg hoping to finish off Benin to reach the next round.