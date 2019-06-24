Santa Maria, Cape Verde, June 23rd, 2019 – The Gambia Women and Men beach volleyball teams have completed the 1st African Beach Games famously called Sal 2019 on high note in the beach volleyball events with a big improvement on continental ranking.

The Women team of Fatoumatta Ceesay/Abi Kujabie who finish the group stages with 7 points lost in the quarterfinals to eventual winners Morocco and went to occupy position 8 out of 17 countries that sent in a women team.

Amadou Jarju/Ebrima Jatta pairing gave Gambia its best ever ranking in Africa with seventh position following their exuberance campaign out of 18 countries present.

This is a big moment for a country whose beach volleyball is still on the rise and we are proud and excited about the feat of the Gambian team says Bai Dodou Jallow President of Gambia Volleyball Federation.

The Gambia is now qualified to the 12th All African Games (AAG) in Morocco in August this year.