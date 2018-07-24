3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian Promoter Nasirou Deen Promotions has succeeded in brokering a deal between ‘France’ and Boy Balla, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The terms of the agreement including the fee attached are undisclosed however, the two are billed to face-off next season.

November 25th 2018 is the scheduled date for the clash with the Independence Stadium to be the venue.

Expected to be one of the best fights of the forthcoming season, it will also be a meeting between one of the Gambia arena’s finest stars.

Banjul-based France will be crossing daggers with Jabang-based Boy Balla, feted the best wrestler this just closed campaign.

Boy Balla goes into the fight on the back of a victory over Mustapha Gueye II –the third Senegalese wrestler he’d defeated with an impressive unbeaten track record.

France comes on the heels of a rematch victory over Sanneh and a defeat on referee’s decision against Hoyantan in a controversial bout.

The two were said to have had training sessions with France being Boy-Balla’s helper before the latter’s last fight in Dakar.

Both are good at strenuous fights including boxing.