0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Abdoulie Fatty

Latest heavyweight wrestler Borga has vowed to prove his doubters wrong beginning with latest opponent Yaya Jammeh of the police Force.

The two are due to face off March 4th in what will be Borga’s second duel in Gambia after managing to beat Forza in his debut.

That duel ended barely 20 seconds making it the fastest arena battle this season in the heavyweight division.

Borga was initially tipped to face the undefeated Hoyantan before accepting Salam Promotions deal to fight Yaya Jammeh of the police force wrestling club.

And the duo’s face-to-face last week ended with a heated exchange of words.

‘You competed in Senegal and got defeated there umpteenth times and decided to come over here to seek redemption, but I will give a whacking –one that will prove to people that you aren’t what you’re making people believe,’ Yaya Jammeh said at the Serrekunda West mini-stadium basketball lawn.

Hitting back, Borga said: ‘I will prove you and all my critics wrong. D-day isn’t far, we will see about that.’

Yaya Jammeh’s previous duel ended in a loss to Hoyantan months back. This bout is being sponsored by Solid Properties.