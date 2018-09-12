0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Scorpions’ right-back Simon Richter thinks the home crowd that turned up to watch Gambia-Algeria tie was a bold experience for him.

The 33-year-old was debuting in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier before home Scorpions supporters following his first cameo in the friendlies against Morocco and the Central African Republic.

Plying his services with third tier Danish outfit Brønshøj whom he joined months back, Richter was shoved in the starting lineup as they rallied late to hold off a domineering Algeria who headline the group on four points in two outings.

And recounting on Saturday’s game that had 40,000 plus supporters storming the Independence Stadium, a sum surpassing the venue’s capacity, he said: ‘It was crazy, but a bold experience to play in front of so many spectators. They created a great mood, and when we settled for 1-1 they went out of the way.’

Making his fifth cap for the national team, the Denmark-born considers the stalemate satisfactory considering Saintfiet’s charges were up against the group toppers.

‘Our game schedule was low. Of course, Algeria had the ball the most, and a mistake from our side gave them a 1-0 lead. But we got settled and with luck, we could have taken all three points. But a point against the group’s strongest team is satisfactory,’ he continued.

It will be back to business for Simon and his compatriot international Dawda Ngum when they resume club duties this weekend.

Up next for Gambia is a trip to Togo October 10th.