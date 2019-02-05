0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow and Sulayman Bah

Ebou Jarra, Armed Forces’ coach, admits Brikama aren’t an easy side to ride over.

The Barracks outfit humbled Brikama United at the Box Ba mini-stadium.

Sulayman Sillah rattled in the opener in the 44th minute before Emil Sambou wreaked havoc in the 62nd minute to deflate The Sateba Boys as Armed Forces wrapped up the show 2-0 victors.

And reacting, Ebou Jarra said he knew their adversaries would pose some difficulties but insists they were armed to the teeth for whatever eventuality.

‘We Know Brikama United is a strong team and we respect them. We train very hard for this game. We were prepared for this match both physically and psychologically because we knew it won’t be easy to play against Brikama in their home,’ he said in the aftermath of the duel.

In other league encounters, Real de Banjul were left searching for answers by Marimoo who whacked them 2-0 to go joint-second on 13 points.

Wallidan top the standings by sixteen points in nine games.

It’s a case of ties with the second slot being crowded by five teams namely GAF, Marimoo, Brikama United, Real de Banjul and Hawks who beat Samger courtesy of a last-gasp Sarr’s goal at the Serrekunda East mini-stadium on Sunday.

Wallidan goes back headlining the show after thumping PSV Wellingara 2-1.