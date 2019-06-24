By Mustapha Jallow

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) have sent Brigadier General Alagie Martin on administrative leave, GAF spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

Major Lamin K. Sanyang said Martin has been sent on leave since on May when he was adversely mentioned by TRRC witnesses. He said Martin is alleged to have been involved in the torture of Sanna Sabally and other soldiers.

He however confirmed that he has not been arrested.

It could be recalled that witnesses at the TRRC accused General Martin of involvement in the torture of Sana Sabally and other soldiers accused of plotting a coup against the AFPRC junta.

Furthermore, while testifying on Thursday, he confessed his participation with colleagues in torturing soldiers arrested in 2006.