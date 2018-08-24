0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Gambia Armed Forces has appointed Lieutenant Colonel Omar B Bojang as its Public Relations Officer. It could be recalled that Lieutenant Colonel OB Bojang has served in this appointment previously. He was first appointed as PRO to the Gambia Armed Forces in August 2008 to December 2012 and later from March 2017 to July 2017 where he was nominated to undergo his Senior Staff Course in Nigeria. Upon his return he is again appointed as PRO.

Lieutenant Colonel Omar B Bojang was enlisted into the Gambia Armed Forces on the 4 February 2001 and commissioned into the officers’ corps on 3 July 2006. He has done series of courses both home and abroad and he has held various staff and command appointments in the Gambia Armed Forces commensurate to his rank. In a statement to the press he thanked Allah for all the blessings He has bestowed on him as an individual and the Gambia Armed Forces in general and the country as a whole. He also thanked the Chief of Defence Staff, Gambia Armed Forces Lieutenant General Masanneh Kinteh and the entire leadership of the armed forces for the trust and confidence reposed on him.

He also thanked the press for their support to the GAF over the years. He urged the press to continue to support the GAF. He also called on the press to clarify anything through his office before reporting anything about the Gambia Armed Forces. He assured the press and the general public GAF’s unflinching support to development of The Gambia at all times. He furthered informs the press that GAF’s in its bid to make it more accessible and relevant in the 21 century has created a website where most of her activities will be featured. The website can be accessed on www.gaf.gm

Meanwhile the acting PRO Lieutenant Malick Sanyang has been appointed as the Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Gambia Armed Forces.

GAF Press Release