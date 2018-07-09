4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ndey Sowe

The Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) has announced that it has on Thursday, 5th July, 2018 successfully disposed off 640 boxes of confiscated eggs that were found to be unfit and unsafe for human consumption.

In a press release the FSQA indicated that it did so at a location identified by the National Environment Agency, after exhausting all the necessary screenings and consultations with stakeholders.

According to the release, the 640 boxes of eggs were offloaded from a truck and lodged into a pit, crushed and then buried in the presence of a representative of the Brikama Area Council (BAC).

The release indicated that officials on site ensured that the area is rid off unwarranted human and animal activities; they also ensured that, the exercise does not have any impact on the environment.

The release further stated that the rotten eggs were confiscated following a tip off from a concerned Gambian. The eggs were found to be unfit for human consumption and so designated for destruction.

The FSQA told Foroyaa in an earlier interview that an unnamed Food Business operator is responsible for bringing the contaminated products into the country and accused the businessperson of carelessness and promised to take stringent measures against anyone, if a reoccurrence of such action is made.

FSQA, in the press release, reassured the public that, it is keeping an eye on all incoming and already available foods in the country especially eggs; and that all eggs that are being sold in markets are wholesome.