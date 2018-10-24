0 SHARES Share Tweet

Section 173 subsection (3) of the Constitution states:

“The power to make an appointment to the office of permanent secretary of a department of the Government shall be exercised by the Public Service Commission in consultation with the Head of the Civil Service.”

Hence it is clear from this provision that permanent secretaries are appointed by the Commission in consultation with the Head of the Civil Service. Those who are following the office would notice the frequency of changing the appointments of permanent secretaries. Institutional memories cannot be retained in the case when there is frequency in appointing and removing public officers.

Foroyaa will seek clarification from the Public Service Commission.