By Hatab Nyang / Louise Jobe

Four residents of Sanyang in the Kombo South District, were on Thursday December 27th 2018 arrested and detained by CID Officers at Sanyang Police Station.

According to sources, the reason for their arrest is in connection with the removal of the Nissim fish meal fish production Factory waste pipe by some youths.

One Solomon Senghore was arrested on Thursday December 20th, whilst Norris and Sarjo were said to have been arrested on Tuesday December 24th. According to reports, they were detained at Sefo Police Station for three days. The fourth person Abdou Fofana, was arrested on Thursday December 27th 2018. Three of them are said to be reporting on bail at Sanyang Police Station.

Solomon Senghore said he was asked by the police to provide information about what had happened at the Fishmeal factory; that the Officers later asked him to report on Friday December 28th 2018.

According to Sarjo Fofana, a brother to Abdou Fofana, his brother accompanied a friend to the station and upon arrival, he was asked by the Station Officer to sit behind the counter because his name was on the list of suspects who excavated and burned the pipes.

Police PRO ASP Lamin Njie, said he was aware of the arrest of some people in Sanyang. He added that they are hunting for those who vandalised and removed the waste pipes placed on the ground by the Nissim Fishmeal Factory.