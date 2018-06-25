0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Four military officers who were detained and accused of crimes being committed under Jammeh’s regime have been released on bail, military sources confirm to this medium.

According to our sources these military men have been held for many months now, which has violated section 19 of the 1997 constitution. “Though we passed through this level where authorities would detain someone for such a long period, we are now in democratic dispensation; so if anyone is arrested for crimes they should be taken to court or be freed rather than keeping them at one place,’’ the soldier said.

At press-time, the military spokesman Major Lamin K. Sanyang confirmed the release of four. He said the officers were freed on bail since Friday, 22 June 2018; that they (soldiers) would start to be reporting on bail until they ask them not to report again.

“They would be reporting on bail daily at the military police in Yundum starting as from today. Our investigation reveals that these four officers are not connected to any atrocities under the former regime. The investigation also revealed that the evidence given by their detained colleagues doesn’t implicate them,’’ he said.

However, GAF PRO said bailed officers are: Warrant Office Class 1 (WOC1) Momodou Busso, Warrant Office Class 2 Abdoulie Jallow aka ‘Jalino’, Warrant Office Class 2 Lamin Sambou and Staff Sergeant Lamin Badjie.

He further said that GAF are still waiting for the legal advice from the relevant authorities for the other detainees and those who were released on bail recently.

It could recalled that WOC2 Abdoulie aka ‘Jallino’ was arrested together with WOC1 Alieu Jeng and detained at Guards Battalion in Fajara Barracks on March 2017. They were held for few months then later transferred to Yundum Barracks, where WOC2 Jallow ‘Jallino’ was granted bail. However, Jallow and Jeng were said to be part of the Darfur contingent but were dropped and got arrested.

Staff Sergeant Lamin Badjie and Warrant Office Class 2 Lamin Sambou were also arrested and detained at Fajara Barracks in March 2017. While in detention, Sambou was later picked up from his detention cell and taken to Yundum Barracks. Badjie was also part of the Darfur contingent but was dropped and arrested.

Jeng and others are still held.