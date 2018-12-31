0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Momodou Jarju

Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang former vice president of the Coalition Government, has advised President Adama Barrow to be patient and focus on his agenda to build a legacy for himself and the Coalition.

Mrs. Jallow Tambajang made these statements at the NRP congress held at the Jarra Soma Lower Basic School in the Lower River Region on Saturday December 29th 2018, while responding to questions on the current situation of the country and her hope for the future.

She said the future of the country is bright because everything is in place. She cited the ongoing structural reforms, a growing economy etc., as indications.

“He needs to be patient to know that he is the father of the nation. It is not me who gave him the leadership. It was the Gambian people who gave it to him. And God gave it to him first. Nobody can make anybody anything. So, let him focus on the agenda which has won him donor support, deliver the agenda and Gambians will see his legacy. All I want is for him to leave a good legacy because if he leaves a good legacy, it is the Coalition that has won, and I am part of the Coalition. I do not want to be part of any failure,” she said.

Quizzed about the prospects of the country, she responded in the positive. “The prospects are for us to continue to live in security, to have political stability, and for our president to be more patient,” she said.

Mrs. Tambajang likewise urged Gambians to be patient and support the cause of the Coalition by engaging on something that is in the best interest of the country.

“If you are an entrepreneur, you need to work hard and mobilize the youth for your Company, to do better for the country. Do not ask what a country can do for you, but what you can do for the country. That is what the former President of America John F Kennedy, said in his speech to his nation,” she concluded.